Amelia Day Festival Updates

On this day 44 years ago, Willie Nelson–who recently sang a heartstring-tugging duet with Tami Neilson–released “Stardust,” a collection of mid-century hits done in a traditional country music-bluegrass style. He took influences from jazz, pop, and folk for this album, and covered songs from big names like Hoagy Carmichael, George and Ira Gershwin, Duke Ellington, and Nat King Cole. Nelson has continued to be no stranger to covers; on his upcoming album, he covers Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song.” In 1978, though, coming off the success of 1975’s “Red Headed Stranger,” “Stardust” seemed like an interesting next move at the time. Yet, it’s considered one of Willie Nelson’s essential albums.
