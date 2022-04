Snacks and love go hand-in-mouth. Snacks make us happy when our stomachs are grumpy and grumbling. For s certain subset of people, that happiness might have come from beef jerky. Thanks to fans like them, the year 2017 saw $1 billion in beef jerky sales (via FoodDive). If you have a penchant for purchasing this savory snack, then you may want to take note of a recent recall.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO