Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs parents concerned after nannying profile matching woman arrested in kidnapping case

By Jessica Ranck
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

HOT SPRINGS, Ark – New developments in a kidnapping case out of Hot Springs have parents in the area concerned.

Parents say they found what appears to be 19-year-old Dayla Ferrer’s profile on a popular nannying site, searching for jobs in the Hot Springs area.

Ferrer was one of two arrested in connection to the abduction of a 17-year-old girl in Hot Springs.

Court dates set for two arrested in Hot Springs kidnapping case

“How can a person that was involved in something like this just be posting on a nannying site, getting access to these kids so easily,” said Hot Springs parent Jordan Teague.

Teague says she has been following the story from the beginning.

A 17-year-old was abducted near her job Monday night, prompting an AMBER Alert Tuesday.

“Once you have a kid, it is a totally different feeling when you see this happening,” said Teague.

Teague says she’s thankful the teen was found. Her eyes she says now turn to Ferrer’s nannying profile.

“Facebook was just blowing up,” said Teague.

Teague says she was shocked when she saw a photo screengrab of the profile and now she says moms are second-guessing everything.

“Sometimes you need that last-minute babysitter and it’s so easy to go on these sites and find them and bring them in,” said Teague.

The profile lists Ferrer’s name, her qualifications which include two years of experience and a note reading “I love kids and kids love me.”

Teague says the profile raises concerns.

“How can this be regulated? Is there something these sites can do to make sure these people aren’t posting on here?” said Teague.

Garland Co. teen home again, accused kidnappers behind bars

Teague says she doesn’t know the answer.

She says what she does know though is she won’t be leaving her kids unless it’s with someone she knows and trusts.

“You just never truly know people and their intentions, and your kids are too precious to play around with,” said Teague.

Teague acknowledges not everyone can stay home with their kids or have family watch them but is advising people to make sure they trust their babysitter before hiring them.

Our station reached out to the nanny site for additional information about background checks or qualifications needed for its users. We have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

