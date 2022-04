Many people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms are no longer required to quarantine. – The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has issued new orders for isolation and quarantine. These orders update requirements and recommendations for those who are exposed to COVID-19 but do not experience symptoms and do not test positive. The new orders reflect changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Detailed isolation and quarantine guidance and copies of the new orders are available online at www.slopublichealth.org/quarantine-iso.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO