ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Rockland County announces gas sales tax cap

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyDTV_0fHklBzP00

Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced a new sales tax cap on gas to help motorists save on high prices.

The local sales tax cap on gas at $2 a gallon will begin June 1.

As of Friday night, the average price of gas is around $4 a gallon, so county residents will only pay taxes on those first $2.

The state suspended its excise and sales tax around 16 cents a gallon per fill up, with Rockland County now following suit.

"We can't control inflation, we can't control a spike in gas prices, we can't control the pandemic, but our families need help right now," Day said.

The average person can expect to save around $5 for every $20 spent on gas, which these days gets motorists around a quarter of a tank. Day, however, added that this isn't a long term solution and more like a band aid.

"We're putting $5 back in someone's pocket when they fill their gas tank up. We think that's a good start here. But at the end of the day, this is a larger issue that the federal government has to deal with," he said.

The gas tax cap is expected to remain in place through February 2023.

The state's tax suspension will run through the end of the year.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Traffic
Rockland County, NY
Government
Rockland County, NY
Business
County
Rockland County, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Gas Prices#Gas Tank#County Executive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
NJ.com

13th N.J. recreational weed site delays sales again

The Curaleaf-owned facility in Edgewater Park did not open Friday as the state’s 13th facility to begin offering adult recreational cannabis for sale. A spokeswoman for the medical dispensary confirmed there remain issues to be resolved with the municipality before the store can open. “I apologize for the continued...
EDGEWATER PARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy