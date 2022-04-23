Rockland County announces gas sales tax cap

Rockland County Executive Ed Day announced a new sales tax cap on gas to help motorists save on high prices.

The local sales tax cap on gas at $2 a gallon will begin June 1.

As of Friday night, the average price of gas is around $4 a gallon, so county residents will only pay taxes on those first $2.

The state suspended its excise and sales tax around 16 cents a gallon per fill up, with Rockland County now following suit.

"We can't control inflation, we can't control a spike in gas prices, we can't control the pandemic, but our families need help right now," Day said.

The average person can expect to save around $5 for every $20 spent on gas, which these days gets motorists around a quarter of a tank. Day, however, added that this isn't a long term solution and more like a band aid.

"We're putting $5 back in someone's pocket when they fill their gas tank up. We think that's a good start here. But at the end of the day, this is a larger issue that the federal government has to deal with," he said.

The gas tax cap is expected to remain in place through February 2023.

The state's tax suspension will run through the end of the year.