Sean “DIDDY” Combs will host the “2022 Billboard Music Awards,” according to MRC and NBC (BBMAs). This year celebrates the 25th anniversary of Diddy’s first Billboard Music Award, which he received in 1997 for his multi-platinum album No Way Out. Diddy will also serve as executive producer, reimagining the experience and bringing together the greatest in entertainment, with some surprises in store.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO