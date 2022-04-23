Texas man sentenced to 70 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child

Sentenced: Deatric Alexander was sentenced to 70 years in prison without the possibility of parole. (Cherokee County District Attorney's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texa — A Texas man on Friday was sentenced to 70 years in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of repeated acts of sexual assault against a child.

Deatric Jermaine Alexander, 41, was sentenced by Cherokee County District Court judge R. Chris Day after a jury heard evidence of the defendant allegedly committing acts of indecency and aggravated sexual assault against a child victim, KETK-TV reported. The abuse began when the child was 3 or 4 and continued until the juvenile was 12, according to the television station.

Testimony was given from another victim against whom Alexander committed acts of sexual abuse years before, KYTX-TV reported.

The trial began on Monday, the television station reported.

“The district attorney’s office would like to thank the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Police Department for their assistance,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “The District Attorney’s office would also like to express gratitude to The Children’s Advocacy Center and Bikers Against Child Abuse for supporting the victim and family throughout the difficult stages of the trial.”

