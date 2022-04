Coaches comment: I nominate Max Mudgett For Athlete of the week. Every day Max shows up with the enthusiasm and a positive attitude ready to push himself to improve. Max has shown great character and leadership qualities throughout practice and competition and is a great teammate to those around him. Max has had some great PRs this week and it’s all due to his personal commitment and hard work. Great job! – Coach Adam Medina.

TEMPLETON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO