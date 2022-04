KEY ACTION Council approved the expenditure of $7,000 for the fireworks display at the Little Twist on Mineral Festival to be held July 9. DISCUSSION: At a previous meeting it was reported the fireworks display to be held at Little Twist on Mineral festival has increased from $5,000 to $7,000. Council was informed the level of the fireworks display would be reduced for the previous cost of $5,000.

MINERAL CITY, OH ・ 29 DAYS AGO