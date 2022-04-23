ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Last of Us 2 Ellie Cosplay Gets Confused as a Screenshot from the Game

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA cosplayer has perfectly recreated one of Ellie's most traumatic moments from The Last of Us 2. Naughty Dog's highly anticipated sequel arrived in 2020 after seven years of waiting and within its first two hours, it shocked fans. Naughty Dog didn't hide the fact that players would be playing as...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Channels Katara's Spirit

Avatar: The Last Airbender gave fans plenty of favorites over the course of its first series, with Katara ranking high amongst them thanks in part to her strong personality and perhaps even stronger bending abilities at her disposal. With the upcoming live-action adaptation on Netflix set to see actor Kiawentiio take on the role of the powerful water bender, one fan has decided to revisit the love of Aang's life with some spot-on Cosplay that bends the water to boot.
COMICS
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies for Part 3 With Mikasa

One awesome Attack on Titan is celebrating the end of Part 2 of the fourth and final season with Mikasa Ackerman! The fourth and final season of the anime kicked off its second wave of episodes earlier this year, but as the Winter 2022 season rolled on it quickly became clear that there was no way that the anime would be able to fit all of Hajime Isayama's original manga into its last few episodes. This was confirmed to indeed be the case as the series reached the end of the Part 2 run and confirmed there would be more anime coming next year.
COMICS
ComicBook

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie Cosplay Highlights Its Heroine

Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie has kicked off its anime run as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay is further proof that its titular heroine is much more than cute! The newest wave of anime releases has finally kicked off and there are a number of new romantic comedies vying for fans' attention. It's largely going to be dominated by returning series coming back for new episodes, but there have been a few new debuts that have already gotten the attention from fans thanks to how much their main characters are sticking out from the rest of the pack.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Readies Reiju's Raid Suit for Battle

One awesome One Piece cosplay has brought Reiju Vinsmoke back to the spotlight by showing off her "Poison Pink" Raid Suit look! The Whole Cake Island arc of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series might not have seemed like the most monumental arc at first as the Straw Hat crew had split up in order to save Sanji from the Charlotte and Vinsmoke Families before the events of the Wano Country arc, but that all changed with how much we got to learn about Sanji as a result. Because while fans were aware of his past, there were still many questions about his actual familial ties.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Druckmann
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Dev Confirms No Roadmap Exists, Must "Reset" Expectations

More sad news has hit Marvel's Avengers as a developer has stated there is no formal roadmap for the game and it seems as though the game is being scaled back. Marvel's Avengers has been fighting an uphill battle since its proper reveal at E3 2019. When the game was announced, many were concerned with its live service nature, the way the characters looked, and much more. Fans had major reservations regarding the game and it only grew worse once the game released. Despite having a solid story and some fun combat, it was held back by its live service elements and felt like it was two different games with conflicting visions. On top of that, updates faced significant delays and were underwhelming when they did release. Now, following a Black Panther update in August 2021 and a PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man update in November 2021, many are wondering what's next.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Jacob Batalon Speaks Out on Ned Becoming the Hobgoblin

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the bond between Ned Leeds and Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies, especially because the real-life friendship between Jacob Batalon and Tom Holland makes it feel even more real. Their friendship brings a lot of joy to the screen, but longtime fans of Marvel Comics keep waiting for another shoe to drop. In the comics, Ned becomes the villainous Hobgoblin, and folks are wondering if the on-screen version of the character will ever follow the same story.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Merch Offers First Look at Jane Foster's Powers

A lot of thought we'd never see it happen again but Natalie Portman is set for her full-time return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this time around, she'll no longer be portrayed as the damsel in distress as her character Jane Foster is set for a major upgrade. In case some of you haven't heard yet, Foster will be taking on the Thor mantle in Thor: Love and Thunder but as it stands, we still don't know if the Taika Waititi-directed film will be 100% faithful to Jane's comic book run.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshot#Cosplayer#The Last Of Us#Video Game
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Missing WWE Star Returns, Turns Heel On SmackDown

Back, but with a twist. With so many wrestlers on its roster, WWE has to come up with some different ways to keep things interesting. That can be easier said than done, but sometimes the best way is to have someone flip from good to evil or vice versa. It is an idea that has worked for years and now it seems to have been done again by someone who has not been around that long.
WWE
epicstream.com

Marvel Officially Acknowledges Natalie Portman as 'Other' Thor in New Poster

If it still wasn't clear enough, Thor: Love and Thunder promises to be a massive changing of the guard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only will it see the God of Thunder turn away from his "Avenging" duties, taking on a new life outside New Asgard, but it will also mark the stunning transformation of Jane Foster as the "new" God, or should we say Goddess of Thunder.
MOVIES
Popculture

Critically-Acclaimed Mystery Series Gets Rid of Entire Cast, Showrunner

Freeform's critically-acclaimed mystery series Cruel Summer is undergoing a massive overhaul as it begins production on its second season. The network announced Thursday that after the show's breakout first season, Cruel Summer will return for a second season as an anthology series, the show saying goodbye to its Season 1 cast and showrunners and bringing on new talent.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Takes The Android Siblings To The Past

Androids 17 and 18 have come a long way since first being introduced in Dragon Ball Z, becoming full-fledged heroes throughout Dragon Ball Super as they've fought against alternate realities and energy-absorbing sorcerers. Along with their change in mannerisms, the creations of Dr. Gero have seen their styles change astronomically over time, with the siblings taking on appearances to better reflect where they currentl are in life as the Shonen series continues and a pair of Cosplayers has taken us back to the past look of this pair.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons to Release Dragonlance Adventure Later This Year

Dungeons & Dragons will release an adventure set in the Dragonlance campaign setting later this year. Wizards of the Coast revealed that they will release Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen in late 2022. No other details about the upcoming book was announced, although a brief trailer indicated that the campaign setting's focus seemed to be on the War of the Lance. In addition, Wizards of the Coast is releasing a "battle game" called Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn, which appears to be a tabletop game of some kind. It's unclear whether the Dragonlance adventure will replace Wizards' typical fall adventure release, or if this adventure will be released in addition to a different D&D adventure also released this fall.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Disney+ Boba Fett Special to be Released on Star Wars Day

Back when The Mandalorian was first released, fans were so excited to see the first live-action Star Wars TV series, even earning the deep-dive program Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, with Disney+ delivering a similar behind-the-scenes experience with the upcoming Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett. As of now, it...
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Drops Froppy Into Dragon Ball Z

The world of cosplay has seen plenty of fusions in the past, with a number of cosplayers blending two characters from across the anime spectrum and now, Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia have met as one cosplayer gives Froppy a Super Saiyan transformation. With My Hero Academia's sixth season set to give Froppy some wild times during the War Arc, the amphibian style hero could certainly use a major energy boost in the power department when it comes to facing down the Paranormal Liberation Front.
COMICS
Cinema Blend

After God Of War And The Last Of Us: 5 Other Playstation Games I'd Like To See Adapted For TV

I'll never forget how disappointed I was after seeing the Super Mario Bros. movie back when I was a child. Upon the first few seconds, I could tell that this was a movie that was ashamed of its source material. Flash forward several years, though, and video game adaptations, like Sonic the Hedgehog (which I now consider the best video game movie ever) are all the rage. Not only that, but PlayStation games like The Last of Us and God of War are getting big budget adaptations on HBO and (possibly) Amazon Prime, respectively. What the hell happened?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spy x Family Readies for Blu-ray Releases With Cute New Art

Spy x Family is gearing up for its Blu-ray release across shelves in Japan, and has revealed some cute new art for the occasion! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has made one of the biggest anime adaptation debuts of the Spring 2022 anime schedule so far, and a large reason the series has taken over is the appeal of its central trio of characters. But the shenanigans are only getting started from here on out as fans will finally get to see the Forger family all together and living their happy family lives as best as they can after being so quickly put together.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Fan Unleashes Low-Cost Super Saiyan 3 Cosplay

Super Saiyan 3 is definitely the black sheep of the Super Saiyan family, with the transformation introduced during the Buu Saga of Dragon Ball Z definitely becoming one of the most controversial forms that Goku has. While this once powerful form has been pushed to the side in favor of Super Saiyan God and Ultra Instinct, that hasn't stopped fans from often going back to the form in dynamic new ways as one cosplayer has given the transformation a "low cost" makeover.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy