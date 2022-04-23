Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fisher; Jones A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jones and southeastern Fisher Counties through 730 AM CDT At 648 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Longworth, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Anson, Hamlin, Roby, Sylvester, Neinda, Longworth, Mccaulley and The Intersection Of Us-180 And Ranch Road 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
