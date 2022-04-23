ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Vista County, IA

Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 05:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fisher, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fisher; Jones A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jones and southeastern Fisher Counties through 730 AM CDT At 648 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Longworth, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Anson, Hamlin, Roby, Sylvester, Neinda, Longworth, Mccaulley and The Intersection Of Us-180 And Ranch Road 126. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 11:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected in areas with adequately dry vegetation and fuels.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Brule; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected in areas with adequately dry vegetation and fuels.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brookings, Clay, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 02:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brookings; Clay; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Turner; Union WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
DAKOTA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Winds have generally dropped below criteria this morning. However, an isolated gust to 45 mph is possible through this afternoon.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ransom, Richland and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Stanley and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected, except 30 to 45 mph with isolated gusts to 60 mph near Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be some periods of light snow and blowing snow on Sunday.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Garfield, McCone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Garfield; McCone LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Through 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Mostly clear to clear skies, light winds and temperatures of 32 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC

