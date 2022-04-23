Traffic Stop in Utica Ends with Meth Possession Charge

After slipping the helicopter, the Hellcat ran out of gas. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO