Germantown High School baseball had a chance to clinch the series win Saturday in the First Round of the 6A State Tournament. The Mavericks hosted Lewisburg, falling behind, 2-1, in the first inning. Germantown tied the game at 2 in the second, then took their first lead, 3-2, on a leadoff home run in the […]

GERMANTOWN, TN ・ 59 MINUTES AGO