OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Shoshana Brand moved from Texas to a neighborhood in Ozark about ten months ago and so far it hasn’t been that much of a pleasant experience. “I heard a rooster from my neighbors usually at night or very early in the morning 4 am or 5 am or very early in the morning and it’s not just one crow but it’s for hours,” Brand said.

OZARK, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO