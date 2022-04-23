ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P-Bruins fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4-1

By Taylor Begley
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Bruins, second in the AHL Atlantic Division, fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-1 Friday night.

The P-Bruins continue a big weekend Saturday, hosting the top team in the division, the Charlotte Checkers.

P-Bruins shutout Hershey 2-0

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Bruins shutout the Hershey Bears 2-0 Friday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. P-Bruins goaltender Troy Grosenick had 28 saves.
Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
Flyers-Canadiens Preview: Draft Lottery Showdown

With five games remaining in the season, the Flyers are rapidly closing in on locking up a Top 5 spot in the NHL Draft Lottery. Seattle's win over Colorado on Wednesday night moved them into third in draft lottery odds. One of the two teams behind them in the standings is their opponent on Thursday night.
Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
DeSmith has 52 saves, Guentzel scores 3, Penguins top Bruins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 on Thursday night. Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season, as Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece.
Beecher reflects on first pro goals in Bruins system

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher is off to a solid start in pro hockey. (Video – The AHL) Beecher, who finished up his first week with the Providence Bruins in the AHL, reflects back on scoring his first pro goals in the same game. On Tuesday, Beecher scored twice including the game-winning goal […]
Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Senators. The Canadiens are 8-13-3 against Atlantic...
Wild Card Battle? Penguins Gm78: Lines, Notes & Odds vs. Bruins

And down the stretch they come. The Pittsburgh Penguins (43-23-11) are in a dogfight for third place because they have just three wins in their last 10 games. One of the teams they could be battling for wild-card position is the Boston Bruins (47-24-5), who are two points ahead of the Penguins with one game in hand. The Penguins betting odds reflect the uphill battle, too.
Malkin is Back, Penguins Gm79: Lines, Notes & Preview vs. Red Wings

The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) faced the Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10), things got ugly. The Penguins became the first team in the salary cap era to score 11 goals in a game as they dismantled Detroit 11-2. Every Penguins shot seemed to light the lamp. The Penguins have a few games left before the second season comes calling and need to straighten out a few details. They’ll face the increasingly disinterested Red Wings again on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.
Indonesia to ban exports of cooking oil to reduce shortages

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia will ban exports of cooking oil and its raw materials to reduce domestic shortages and hold down skyrocketing prices. President Joko Widodo announced the policy on Friday, a day after hundreds of people protested in the capital against rising food costs. He says the ban will begin next week and […]
