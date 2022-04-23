P-Bruins fall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4-1
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The Providence Bruins, second in the AHL Atlantic Division, fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-1 Friday night.
The P-Bruins continue a big weekend Saturday, hosting the top team in the division, the Charlotte Checkers.
