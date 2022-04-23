Broken Arrow High School Celebrates Granting Of Child's Wish

Students at Broken Arrow High School wrapped up their philanthropy week on April 22 with a surprise for the girl who has been their inspiration. The school partnered with Make-A-Wish Oklahoma to raise money to grant wishes, including a student in their district.

Students there have been raising money since the fall, and then this week, they decorated the hallways to celebrate Hope Cannon.

The 9-year-old Country Lane Intermediate student led her parents and new friends through the hallways, where she loved seeing her name and favorite foods and movies on the walls. Then, a room full of students dressed as Disney characters cheered on Hope.

Parents, Valarie and Cory Cannon, said that Hope was born three months early with Partial Trisomy 13, which is a rare chromosome disorder that leads to many health issues. The Cannons said Make-A-Wish granted Hope's wish of going to Disney World in 2020, but because of the pandemic, the family did not get to go until three months ago.

"It was just like nonstop,” said Valarie Cannon. “They gave us, I mean there were things to do every day, every minute. It was just incredible."

The excitement continued Friday with the grand finale of Smile Week, which is BA High's philanthropy week, and the announcement of how much money students, families and businesses donated. The $13,921 BA High students raised will help kids like Hope get their wishes granted.

"I get a little emotional,” said Cory Cannon. “Just knowing there are people out there that will do all of this for children like Hope."

For senior Sarah Shaw, who led the efforts for fundraising, it was emotional too. "I have poured my heart and soul into this for a year, so to see it all come together is just really moving," said Shaw.

Erin Nantois with Make-A-Wish Oklahoma said teamwork like this is what it's all about. "It teaches, I think a lot of empathy and compassion, and it's very touching for these kids to be able to do something," said Nantois.

Make-a-Wish Oklahoma said there are still several Broken Arrow kids waiting for their wishes to be granted. So, starting next school year, students here will continue fundraising.