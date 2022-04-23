ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Cal City Boys: Claim seeking $40M filed against county

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uMaT_0fHki9UF00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A claim filed by the biological mother of Orrin and Orson West seeks $40 million from the Kern County Department of Human Services, alleging negligence on its part contributed to their deaths.

The claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed April 6, about a month after the boys’ adoptive parents — Trezell and Jacqueline West — were charged with murder . The boys are believed to have been killed three months before reported missing on Dec. 21, 2020.

Their bodies have not been found.

Ryan Dean, the biological mother of Orrin, 4 and Orson 3, tried to get her children returned, and noticed differences after they started living with the Wests, according to the claim filed by McCoy Law Firm, based in San Francisco.

“In November 2018, Ms. Dean wrote a letter expressing her concerns about the lack of proper care her children were receiving while in the care of the Wests, but that nothing came of it,” the document says.

The claims says Dean noticed her children had lost weight and seemed scared, and Orson had scratches on his face.

It goes on to say Dean’s mother, Dana Moorer filed requests to have the boys placed with her. The Department of Human Services revoked Dean’s parental rights and denied Moorer’s requests.

The Wests fostered the children until September 2020, when they adopted them.

The claim alleges the department unlawfully took the children — and placed them in danger.

“Respondent and its employees acted affirmatively and used their authority in a way that created a danger to the children or that rendered the children more vulnerable to danger than had the state not acted at all,” the document says.

Human Services ignored reports of suspected abuse by the Wests, according to the claim, resulting in their deaths.

Charles Pettus, the biological father of the boys, is also suing the county and has a hearing scheduled next month.

Children removed

Orrin was taken from Dean on Nov. 13, 2016, after she returned home from work and found the then-3-month-old “crying uncontrollably,” the claim says. Pettus had been home with the child.

Dean took Orrin to Memorial Hospital, where it was discovered his legs were broken. Suspecting abuse, Human Services took the child, the claim says.

Dean was told to take parenting courses. She completed them, then was told to undergo drug counseling. The claim says she used marijuana for medicinal purposes — and after it was recommended by a doctor — to deal with the stress of having her child seized.

In June 2017, Dean gave birth to Orson. He was released into her care, according to the claim, but days later was taken from her.

“Ms. Dean was informed that Kern County Human Services was removing (Orson) from her home, because (Orrin) had been removed, and they remove siblings together,” the claim says.

The document notes Dean had two older stepchildren living at home but they were allowed to remain with her.

Dean’s claim is scheduled for discussion in closed session at next week’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors.

Trezell and Jacqueline West are due back in court May 13. They’re held without bail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 10

orozco
1d ago

Parents don’t deserve money they should off taken care of them and not let them go to foster care or why the family members didn’t get them to care for them😅

Reply
8
Mir3
23h ago

I’m so amazed at how Kern county CPS is still running under poor management. I’ve called CPS several times about a licensed day care provider whose son(a felon )was hitting kids under her care obviously there has to be traumatic injury or worse death for CPS to step in. I don’t think any of those workers have any degrees to supervise a dog. Just saddened by how 2 kids had to suffer due to negligence on adoptive parents part . I pray the parents all receive a huge lump sum and maybe they’ll hold agency culpable of neglect on their part !!!!

Reply
3
Related
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD finds 3 stolen vehicles, 43 catalytic converters at alleged chop shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol’s Kern County Auto Theft Task Force arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of operating a chop shop, a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so they can be sold for parts. BPD and CHP arrested Francisco Valencia, 27, at a business called Moraless […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Dean
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Murder#Wests#Mccoy Law Firm
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested for series of store and vehicle robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
FRESNO, CA
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Parenting
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
Times of San Diego

CHP Reopens Coronado Bridge After Man Jumps to His Death

A man jumped off the Coronado Bridge Saturday and was killed, according to the California Highway Patrol. A man in a white pickup truck pulled to the right shoulder of the bridge’s midspan area at 7:10 a.m., a CHP incident log reported. He climbed up on the eastbound state Route 75 right shoulder wall and apparently jumped in the water to his death.
CORONADO, CA
KGET

Wasco couple ordered to stand trial in child torture case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco couple has been ordered to stand trial on charges they inflicted broken bones, burns and bruises on their baby. A Superior Court judge on Wednesday found there was enough evidence against Jorge Millan and Elizabeth Jara to move forward. The two are held without bail and due back in […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy