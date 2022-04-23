ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

University of Arkansas offers concert advice ahead of Garth Brooks show

By Justin Trobaugh
 1 day ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas is making sure attendees at the Garth Brooks concert at Razorback Stadium on April 23 are aware of important items before the show starts.

The university posted a list of important items on the Razorbacks website people should know before the show.

The university says record-breaking crowds and heavy traffic are expected, so give yourself as much time as possible to arrive on campus, find parking and enter the stadium. The university says reserved parking lots open at 1 p.m. All gates open at 5 p.m.

UAPD wants Garth Brooks concert attendees to review traffic patterns, parking access ahead of show

Passes for reserved or university-controlled lots including ADA spots are sold out. Parking is available at Spring Street Parking Deck on 221 N. School Avenue. Shuttles run from the Walton Arts Center on the Dickson Street side to Razorback Stadium.

Fayetteville High School will be accepting payments on-site to use its parking lot.

Harmon Avenue Parking Garage as well as private or residential lots will be available.

The designated location for ridesharing to drop off and pick up is Union Station.

The university has a clear bag policy in effect for the show. Permitted bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 in. by 6 in. by 12 in. or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag.

WATCH: Garth Brooks previews concert at Razorback Stadium

Attendees may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5 in. by 6.5 in. with or without a handle or strap. Clutch purses that are within the size parameters of 4.5 in. by 6.5 in. do not need to be clear.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is not required for entry. Masks are recommended in indoor areas and on shuttles.

A more comprehensive list including information on shuttles, ticket office and will call hours, tailgating, and more is available on the Razorbacks’ website .

