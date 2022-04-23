ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

UK's Josh Ali hopes to make most of 'second chance'

foxlexington.com
 1 day ago

The road has been challenging for former Kentucky wide receiver,...

foxlexington.com

WKYT 27

UK Baseball bounces back to beat Vandy 3-2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Adam Fogel blasted a 432-foot home run and Ryan Ritter had the game-winning RBI as Kentucky defeated No. 19 Vanderbilt, 3-2, on a perfect Saturday afternoon at Kentucky Proud Park, setting up a fifth consecutive series rubber match. Fogel erased a 2-0 deficit when he connected...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UK basketball coach John Calipari makes stop in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday. The Dawson Springs Independent School System posted a picture on Facebook of Calipari and UK forward Oscar Tshiebwe speaking in front of students and faculty.
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WKYT 27

Defensive back Keidron Smith transfers to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Former Ole Miss defensive back Keidron (pronounced KEY-drun) Smith has signed to play football at the University of Kentucky, head coach Mark Stoops announced Friday. He will be eligible immediately and will have one season left to play. “We are very excited to have Keidron join...
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports

Kentucky guard Sharpe to enter NBA draft, keep eligibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe will enter the NBA draft and be evaluated while maintaining his collegiate eligibility after not playing last season with the Wildcats. Several NBA mock drafts have projected the 6-foot-6 Sharpe as a possible top-10 selection this summer despite his absence of playing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Big Blue Nation remembers Terrence Clarke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation is remembering a former Kentucky basketball star who died in a crash. One year ago Friday, Terrence Clarke ran a red light, hit a truck and crashed into a pole in Los Angeles. He died at the hospital. Coach John Calipari and the...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Today on KSR: Remembering Terrence Clarke, one year later

The unthinkable took place one year ago today. A young man with a larger-than-life personality and a player with superstar potential lost his life at just 19 years old. April 22, 2021, the day of Terrence Clarke’s passing. The former Kentucky guard was one day removed from signing with Klutch Sports out in Los Angeles and died tragically in a car accident.
LEXINGTON, KY

