Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents will continue today. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO