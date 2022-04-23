ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 05:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 03:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Ransom, Richland and Sargent Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
RANSOM COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Dickey; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickey, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh and Stutsman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There may be some periods of light snow and blowing snow on Sunday.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Brown, Sully, Spink, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele and Traill Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Stanley and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Rapid City by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rapid City WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lyon; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Winds have generally dropped below criteria this morning. However, an isolated gust to 45 mph is possible through this afternoon.
LYON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Haakon, Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 05:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Haakon; Mellette; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Todd County, Mellette County, Tripp County and Haakon County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas County. In Minnesota, Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Elevated surf of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents will continue today. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Jackson, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Ramsey; Towner WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Towner, Cavalier, Eddy, Benson and Ramsey Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check the forecast and lake conditions before heading out. Consider postponing activities until a day with less wind. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Lake Mead National Recreation Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. * WHEN...From 9 AM PDT /9 AM MST/ to 6 PM PDT /6 PM MST/ today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ

