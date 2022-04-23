Prospects and Standouts for Friday’s Games

As tough as the end of the 2021 season was for many Nats fans, the 2022 season might be headed the same way. The previous four game set against the Diamondbacks illustrated this perfectly. The series served as an analogy for how the team has played. They have great, bright starts, holding early leads before blowing the game and having it slip from their grasp. The first two games of the series against Arizona went almost perfectly, but the Nats dropped the last two against a team they could have easily swept. That being said, there is time for the Nats to mope about the losses as they get to face the team that won the most games a season ago. The San Francisco Giants hope to find the magic that allowed them to set records upon records with a roster that defied expectations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO