Wilmington, DE

Prospects and Standouts for Friday's Games

Talk Nats
Talk Nats
 1 day ago
All of the Nats' minor league affiliates won tonight. What a night it was for Cole Henry, the Nats Top-3 pitching prospect was on a pitch count and threw a 3-inning no-hitter for Harrisburg Double-A. At High-A Wilmington, Tim Cate had a nice outing of 4.0 innings in relief with shutout...

Talk Nats

Game #15 in this four-game finale against the Diamondbacks

The injured list is expanding for the Washington Nationals; however, it did not claim slugger Josh Bell who received a clean MRI this morning on his knee. Unfortunately, Hunter Harvey did land on the 10-day IL with a right pronator strain, and utility man Ehire Adrianza was moved to the 60-Day IL to make room on the 40-man roster. Adrianza is dealing with a quad pull.
WASHINGTON, DC
Talk Nats

Game #17 Nats on a slide….

Who thought that Aaron Sanchez would pitch before Anibal Sanchez? Well, it has happened. The Washington Nationals promoted Aaron today and DFA’d Patrick Murphy. And yes, Anibal is still on the the 10-day IL and nowhere close to pitching this season. The Nats are in a 3-game slide and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Talk Nats

Saturday's Minor League stand-outs!

There were a lot of close games in the Nats’ minor league affiliates tonight. Fredericksburg and Wilmington both had one-run wins, while Harrisburg lost by one-run, and Rochester lost by two-runs. There are plenty of players who stepped up today. We also got to see the 2022 debut for...
WASHINGTON, DC
Talk Nats

Game #16 Nats have the Giants in for a three-game weekend series!

Momentum is your next day’s starting pitcher. After the Washington Nationals swept the Diamondbacks in a doubleheader on Tuesday, the momentum disappeared against the surprising ace pitching of Merrill Kelly who has only allowed 1-run all season, and the Nats put on a late rally last night that ended in a disappointing 1-run loss. These are the types of games the Nats have to find a way of winning to stay close to .500.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Sentinel

Offense powers Reedsville to 20-3 win

MILROY — Reedsville was supposed to be one of the top teams in the Mifflin County Babe Ruth League for the 2022 season. On Friday, Reedsville opened play with a bang as it posted a 20-3 win over Burnham. It was the only game played in the league on Friday. The game was ended after four innings due to the 15-run mercy rule.
REEDSVILLE, PA
Talk Nats

Nats Hope to Find Consistency vs Giants

As tough as the end of the 2021 season was for many Nats fans, the 2022 season might be headed the same way. The previous four game set against the Diamondbacks illustrated this perfectly. The series served as an analogy for how the team has played. They have great, bright starts, holding early leads before blowing the game and having it slip from their grasp. The first two games of the series against Arizona went almost perfectly, but the Nats dropped the last two against a team they could have easily swept. That being said, there is time for the Nats to mope about the losses as they get to face the team that won the most games a season ago. The San Francisco Giants hope to find the magic that allowed them to set records upon records with a roster that defied expectations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Franklin County Free Press

Shippensburg: Baseball Team Sweeps Doubleheader

On Friday at Fairchild Field the Shippensburg University baseball team totaled 29 runs in a sweep of Salem, winning by scores of 12-0 and 17-9 in a pair of seven-inning games. The Raiders led from the beginning to finish over Salem with the help of two five-run innings, including the first. Redshirt-junior Nick Zegna got the start and went six shutout innings, allowing only one hit and struck out six. Redshirt-freshman Cameron Goble pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and struck out one.
KPLC TV

Cowgirls Pick Up First Game Of Series Against Lamar, 6-2

BEAUMONT, Texas- Consistent scoring and timely hitting led McNeese softball to a 6-2 win at Lamar in seven innings during the first game of the series Friday night. McNeese improves to 27-17 on the season while Lamar drops to 9-28. The Cowgirls scored in the top of the third inning...
BEAUMONT, TX
Lockhaven Express

Central Mountain baseball defeats Montoursville on the road

Montoursville’s baseball team didn’t roll over when it was faced with just one out left to make a run. Central Mountain sophomore pitcher Brady Myers took command, striking out his first two batters in relief. But the spool unraveled and after a base hit, walk and dropped third strike, the Warriors were in prime position to not only tie it up, but potentially go the distance as well.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Talk Nats

Talk Nats

Washington, DC
We cover all of the news of the Washington Nationals baseball team including breaking news, player notes, and statistics.

