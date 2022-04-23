ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Eyewitness helps mom burned in fiery 3-car crash after police chase

By Stephanie Rothman
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221Jem_0fHkehn400

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Eyewitnesses are describing the moment a police chase ended in a fiery three-car crash, in which a mother and her toddler were ejected from one of the vehicles Friday morning in north St. Louis County.

Police said the incident began when officers spotted a stolen red Dodge Charger traveling northbound on Riverview at Interstate 70 at about 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Officers started chasing the vehicle and deployed stop strips to slow the car. They did not puncture the tires, and the car kept speeding away.

Top story: Mystery deepens in the case of a no-show Missouri politician

The Dodge Charger eventually hit a black Hyundai sedan near the intersection of West Florissant at Dargail Court in the Dellwood area. A woman and her 2-year-old child were ejected from the Hyundai.

Grant Ware, who lives nearby, said he witnessed the aftermath.

“I was actually cooking breakfast, and I heard a loud boom,” said Ware. “I saw a car on fire…and I saw what I thought was a small body on the right-hand side of the street. And there was a woman where policemen and somebody else was trying to put this fire out.”

Carlos Johnson, another eyewitness, said he used his shirt to help police put out the flames engulfing the woman’s body.

“I seen her get out of the car, and I seen the fire was still on her,” said Johnson. “And I ran over there to help. She was asking for her child. That’s all she was worried about at the time was her child.”

Police said the driver of the stolen Dodge Charger also hit a white Oldsmobile across the street before coming to a stop.

Trending: Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

The mother and her son were rushed to a hospital to be treated for their life-threatening injuries. Police did not elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

Images from our Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter show images of her car after it caught on fire. The driver of the Oldsmobile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“We are praying for the mom and the baby. We are hoping they come through. I am from this area and we see too many of these cars driving recklessly. In this case, we had some serious offenders,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Those individuals involved in this carjacking will be held responsible.”

The driver of the Dodge Charger was arrested at the scene. Police said the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking Thursday night. A gun was found in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 3

FOX 2

FOX 2

