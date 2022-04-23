ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Penny lands top player in the tranfer portal

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TtGCn_0fHke8B000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Big night for Penny Hardaway as after losing 10 players off the roster, six to the transfer portal and four to the NBA Draft, Hardaway reels in the biggest transfer in the country.

Prized point guard Kendric Davis is coming to Memphis.

The former SMU star and AAC Player of the Year making his decision official on Friday night, committing to Penny and the Tigers over a host of schools including Kansas, Texas Tech, Houston and TCU.

More of the latest news in sports on WREG.com

In a story with SI.com, Davis, who averaged over 19 points a game for the Mustangs last year, says the decision to become a Tiger was all about the fit.  Playing for Penny, a coach who can take his game to the next level and dominated the position that he plays as one of the greatest point guards of all time.

Davis also said that he and Ja Morant should give hoops fans in Memphis a lot to be excited about next year.

Speaking of next year, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports is also reporting the Tigers and Texas A&M have agreed to a home and home series that will start next year at FedExForum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Former Dollar General employee accused of stealing $2.4K

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Dollar General employee was charged Friday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the store’s register. Police say on April 14, the manager at the Dollar General on Hwy 51 N in Covington reported a theft surrounding a former employee. The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Andrea Thompson loaded a […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

Dyersburg teacher charged after throwing student to ground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg teacher is facing charges after he was caught on video throwing a student to the ground. According to the Dyersburg Police Department, 61-year-old Carey Sanders of Greenfield physically assaulted a student on April 18. Police say Sanders was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls when he […]
DYERSBURG, TN
WREG

Parent turns in 15-year-olds accused of North Memphis robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a parent turned in two 15-year-old boys for the robbery of a customer Saturday night at a North Memphis gas station. Police say two people were caught on camera following around the customer inside the Marathon at the 2500 block of Jackson. When the victim approached the clerk to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
FOX Sports

St. John’s, Arkansas, Providence atop Andy Katz's transfer tiers

Building rosters with at least one transfer seems to be a must in men’s college basketball nowadays. The key is to not lose too many student-athletes out of your program. This tiers list will change over the coming weeks, as the deadline to transfer and be eligible for next season in fall and winter sports is May 1. Full rosters won’t be known until after the June 1 early-entry deadline to withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Sports

Ranking top 20 transfers for 2022: Kendric Davis, reigning AAC Player of the Year, transfers to Memphis

One of the best players available in college basketball's transfer market announced his commitment to Memphis on Friday, when former SMU guard Kendric Davis chose the Tigers over Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU and Houston. Davis averaged 19.4 points per game for the Mustangs while earning AAC Player of the Year honors in the 2021-22 season. He was an all-conference honoree in all three of his seasons at SMU after transferring in following one season at TCU.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Penny Hardaway
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics broadcast took most savage shot at Kyrie Irving after game

Kyrie Irving is now down 0-2 in his first-round playoff series, and he is down to the city of Boston a whole lot more than that. The Brooklyn Nets guard was the victim of a savage graphic that ran on NBC Sports Boston after Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Celtics. As Irving was giving his postgame interview, the broadcast ran a stat line that read, “10 pts, (4/13 FG), 0 middle fingers vs. Celtics — as far as we know.”
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Texas Tech#Nba Draft#The Nba Draft#Smu#Tigers#Tcu#Mustangs#Texas A M#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Notable NBA Coach Will Be Fired

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd thinks one NBA coach won’t be back with their team next year; but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Taking to Twitter during a pivotal Game 3 in Brooklyn, Uncle Colin tossed out his prediction:. “Steve Nash will probably be the happiest coach...
BROOKLYN, NY
WREG

Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday. Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cemetery waited months to address leaking bodies

JACKSON, Tenn. — New documents obtained by WREG show a Tennessee cemetery operator waited five months to act on a broken maintenance item that led to body leakage. According to a state order, an employee at the Jackson Highland Memorial Gardens cemetery let the general manager know about a broken air conditioner as early as […]
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
WREG

Body found in car at Midtown McDonald’s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police say a body was found in a car in the parking lot of a Midtown McDonald’s Thursday morning. Officers responded to the scene at the McDonald’s near Poplar Avenue and North Cleveland Street sometime before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Memphis Police are treating this incident as a death investigation. Police say the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Escaped DeSoto County jail inmates captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All four of the men who escaped from a jail in DeSoto County Thursday were captured Saturday. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonazalez walked away from the DeSoto County Detention Facility Thursday. Saturday, the sheriff’s department announced all four men had been […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Former Tiger Joey Magnifico carted off during USFL game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WREG) — Former UM tight end Joey Magnifico was carted off of the field Friday night after suffering a lower leg injury in a matchup between the USFL’s Michigan Panthers and the New Jersey Generals. A family member posted on social media that Magnifico suffered a broken tibia and ankle. Magnifico tweeted a […]
FOOTBALL
WREG

WREG

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy