Penny lands top player in the tranfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Big night for Penny Hardaway as after losing 10 players off the roster, six to the transfer portal and four to the NBA Draft, Hardaway reels in the biggest transfer in the country.

Prized point guard Kendric Davis is coming to Memphis.

The former SMU star and AAC Player of the Year making his decision official on Friday night, committing to Penny and the Tigers over a host of schools including Kansas, Texas Tech, Houston and TCU.

In a story with SI.com, Davis, who averaged over 19 points a game for the Mustangs last year, says the decision to become a Tiger was all about the fit. Playing for Penny, a coach who can take his game to the next level and dominated the position that he plays as one of the greatest point guards of all time.

Davis also said that he and Ja Morant should give hoops fans in Memphis a lot to be excited about next year.

Speaking of next year, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports is also reporting the Tigers and Texas A&M have agreed to a home and home series that will start next year at FedExForum.

