EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves honored the new head coach of Mocs men’s basketball Dan Earl at the start of Saturday’s match against FC Tucson. Earl is busy recruiting not just players but coaching staff, as well. The reigning Southern Conference champions were out at the Chattanooga Red Wolves match to celebrate last season’s successes and next season’s beginnings.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO