Lady Purple Riders Stay Unbeaten
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Martins Ferry improved to 8-0 thanks to their 7-3 win over Wheeling Central Friday night at I-470.
Taylor Bell knocked in three runs for the Lady Purple Riders. Ferry opened the game by scoring four times in the top of the first.
