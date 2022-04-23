ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Lady Purple Riders Stay Unbeaten

By Scott Nolte
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Martins Ferry improved to 8-0 thanks to their 7-3 win over Wheeling Central Friday night at I-470.

Taylor Bell knocked in three runs for the Lady Purple Riders. Ferry opened the game by scoring four times in the top of the first.

WTRF- 7News

Patriots Split Doubleheader

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Parkersburg South split a softball doubleheader Friday at Wheeling Park. Park won the opener 7-6 in eight innings. South won the second 7-5, despite a grand slam from Park’s Shelby Crow.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Park Surges to Win Home Opener

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Patriots surrendered 2 runs in the bottom of the first but responded quickly for 5 runs in the bottom of the second. Will James had 2 RBI’s in the game and his first one came after driving a single into right field past the second baseman and tying the […]
WHEELING, WV
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Bittinger Leads Park Past Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Michael Bittinger came up big in Wheeling Park’s 5-4 10 inning win over Parkersburg Wednesday. Bittinger doubled, homered and scored twice for the Patriots. Park improved to 6-2 and they are the number one seed in the OVAC 5A standings.
PARKERSBURG, WV
#Wheeling Central#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced for drug charges

WHEELING, W.Va. — Michael Edward Lamp II, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was sentenced today to 135 months of incarceration for drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lamp, also known as “Chubs,” 43, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams […]
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio fugitive escapes; Currently on the run

A fugitive in Ohio is currently on the run. Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, escaped from police on April 9 in Wood County, Ohio. Officials say they received a report of a suspicious person in the vestibule of a business. The man entered the break room, changed his clothes and stole a blue 2016 Ford Escape […]
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Inmate stabbed in neck at West Virginia jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.  During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with murder for an alleged assault that resulted in death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Adult, toddler killed in Steubenville fire

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – An adult and a toddler died after a house fire in Steubenville on Sunday. Chief Carlo Capaldi with the Steubenville Fire Department says a 28-year-old female and 21-month-old male died. A three-year-old male was life-flighted to Pittsburgh in serious but stable condition. Chief Capaldi also told 7News the Ohio State Fire […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

