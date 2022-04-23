ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
⚾️ Hutch High blitzed by Maize South getting sweep in double-header

MAIZE, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawks struggled to get their offense going on Friday, getting easily dispatched by Maize South, 13-1 in game 1 of the double-header....

Hutch Post

Baseball Dragons rally for split in Colby

COLBY – The Hutchinson Community College baseball team avoided a damaging KJCCC sweep against it on Thursday with an eight-run eighth inning in Game 2 against Colby to earn a split with the Trojans. After being shut out on one hit in a 4-0 loss to the Trojans in...
HUTCHINSON, KS
McPherson Sentinel

Bullpup soccer caps grueling week with tight battle against No. 1 Miege

MCPHERSON – The entire McPherson High School girls soccer season has been built on high expectations from the beginning of the season. Recently, however, their season has been built on perseverance and grit as McPherson completed a grueling stretch where they competed in three games in four days, coming out of the battles with a 1-1-1 record.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Surge score 15 in first night as 'Turbo Tubs'

Wichita, KS- The Wind Surge played their first Thursday night game as their alternate identity name ‘Turbo Tubs’ and scored a season-high 15 runs in a 15-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds. Chris Vallimont took the hill for Wichita for his third start of the early season where...
WICHITA, KS
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Sooners defeat Iowa State 6-4 in game 1 of Friday double-header

No. 1 Oklahoma (40-1, 9-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-22, 2-8 Big 12) 6-4 in Norman in the first game of a Friday double-header. Freshman right-hander Jordy Bahl started in the circle for the Sooners, allowing four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Sophomore right-hander Nicole May threw one inning, allowing one hit. Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein closed the game for the Sooners, striking out both batters she faced.
NORMAN, OK
Hutch Post

Sterling Sutcliffe homers 3 times, HutchCC splits with Colby

Hutchinson Community College sophomore right-fielder Sterling Sutcliffe became the fourth Blue Dragon in program history to hit three home runs in one game on Saturday at Hobart-Detter Field. Sutcliffe’s three-homer game powered the Blue Dragons to a 10-6 victory over Colby in the first game of a KJCCC doubleheader. Sutcliffe...
HUTCHINSON, KS
The Spun

Punishment Announced For College Pitcher Who Tackled Hitter

Earlier this week, a college baseball game turned ugly when a pitcher tackled an opposing player after he hit a home run. In the top of the sixth inning of an NJCAA game between North Central Texas College and Weatherford, Josh Phillips of NCTC hit a go-ahead home run. As he rounded the bases, Weatherford pitcher Owen Woodward charged from the mound and tackled Phillips.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
Salina Post

Coyote men's golf third at KCAC Championships

GARDEN CITY – Kansas Wesleyan posted a third place finish in the 2022 KCAC Men's Golf Championships held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Buffalo Dunes. The Coyotes also had three earn spots on the All-Tournament team; two on the All-KCAC teams; and seven were named as Men's Golf Scholar-Athletes by the KCAC.
Hutch Post

Surge lose to Midland Saturday

Wichita, KS – The Wind Surge fell short to the Midland RockHounds for the second night in a row finishing 15-4. Edouard Julien made his second appearance of the week after an ankle injury against Northwest Arkansas. On his first appearance at the plate, Julien singled on a ground ball to left field. After three pick-off attempts, Julien continued to advance to second on a stolen base. He finished the day going 3 for 4.
WICHITA, KS
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s golf holds 15-shot lead at MIAA Championship

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 46th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team has a 15-stroke lead heading into the final day of the 2022 MIAA Championships in Newton, Kan. The 11-team, three-day tournament began Thursday at the par 72 Sand Creek Station Golf Course (5,960 yards). The tourney winner automatically...
KEARNEY, NE
WIBW

Two Ichabod golfers selected to NCAA Central/Midwest Regional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dawson Wills and Cade Uhlenhake will represent Washburn University as Central Region individuals in the NCAA Central/Midwest Regional. Ten teams and four individuals make up the Central Region qualifiers. Rogers State, Central Missouri, Central Oklahoma, and Northeastern State represent the MIAA. Brady Holland of Winona State and Minnesota State Mankato’s Ben Laffen will join Wills and Uhlenhake as individuals.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Royals shut out Thursday by Minnesota

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan pitched six innings of two-hit ball against Kansas City’s revamped lineup, Miguel Sano drove in the game’s only run and the Twins held on for a 1-0 victory to avoid a series sweep. Emilio Pagan worked around a leadoff walk...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph News-Press

Western's Gan moves up in second round of MIAA golf tourney

Northwest Misosuri State and Missouri Western remain within striking range of a high finish in the MIAA Women’s Golf Championships at Sand Creek Station in Newton, Kansas. Northwest sits a 67-over (643) as a team, good for seventh overall, while the Griffons are in eighth at 76-over (652) through two rounds.
JC Post

Lady Jay rallies against Hayden fall just short

Hayden swept Junction City in softball 15-3 and 11-8 in eight innings Friday night at Cleary Field. In the second game the Lady Jays put a pair of impressive rallies together late in the game before losing the extra-inning contest. Junction City trailed 8-4 in the sixth running but scored four runs to tie the game. Gracie Erichsen hit a double, knocking in two of the four runs and then slid home safe later in the inning to tie the score 8-8.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas baseball coaches push for expanded schedule

NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- For a long time high school baseball teams in the state of Kansas have only been allowed to play 20 games in the regular season. This remains true now, but some coaches in the state want this to change. “We have just as good of baseball as everybody else but we are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNB Local4

UNK women’s golf wins first-ever MIAA title

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - The 46th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney women’s golf team dominated the 2022 MIAA Championships, shooting a 54-hole total of 934 to win by nine strokes. The Lopers, who led the field for roughly the last 40 holes and by as many as 20 strokes, wins its first-ever...
KEARNEY, NE
