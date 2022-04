The last time the Pittsburgh Penguins (44-23-11) faced the Detroit Red Wings (30-38-10), things got ugly. The Penguins became the first team in the salary cap era to score 11 goals in a game as they dismantled Detroit 11-2. Every Penguins shot seemed to light the lamp. The Penguins have a few games left before the second season comes calling and need to straighten out a few details. They’ll face the increasingly disinterested Red Wings again on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO