Weather conditions scrub Saturday launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket

Saturday's scheduled launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has been postponed.

NASA says weather conditions factored into the decision to push back the launch.

They say the rocket that was supposed to head to the International Space Station won't take off until Tuesday at the earliest, with opportunities to launch next Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says the reason for the launch being delayed is before they can send the Crew-4 astronauts up, they have to be able to have weather conditions here to safely bring home the Axiom Mission 1 Private crew from the Space station.

The goal would be to bring back the first private astronaut crew back Sunday afternoon, which would push the opportunities to launch Crew-4 mission as early as Tuesday, April 26.