Coach Wells Steps Down

FRUITA, Colo. ( KREX ) — After nine years at the helm of Fruita’s Girls Basketball team, Coach Michael Wells is stepping down. And taking with him, an impressive resume: six SWL titles, six SWL coach of the years, and seven sweet-16 appearances. A big shake up for a program that has had sustained success through Coach’s reign. Coach Wells says he is stepping down to focus on family, “I’ve coached for half my life… I’ve coached for 23 years, half my life. I’ve been coach and dad at the same time, and I’ve got a son that’s going to be a freshman, and I thought this was kind of a good time to just be dad for a change.”

Next season will mark the first time since 2013 that a Wells hasn’t rocked the #14 on a Wildcats’ varsity jersey. But heads up, Well’s son aims to play basketball for Fruita next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.