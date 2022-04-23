ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruita, CO

Coach Wells Steps Down

By Mike Kretz
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pMr0_0fHkZvvx00

FRUITA, Colo. ( KREX ) — After nine years at the helm of Fruita’s Girls Basketball team, Coach Michael Wells is stepping down. And taking with him, an impressive resume: six SWL titles, six SWL coach of the years, and seven sweet-16 appearances. A big shake up for a program that has had sustained success through Coach’s reign. Coach Wells says he is stepping down to focus on family, “I’ve coached for half my life… I’ve coached for 23 years, half my life. I’ve been coach and dad at the same time, and I’ve got a son that’s going to be a freshman, and I thought this was kind of a good time to just be dad for a change.”

Next season will mark the first time since 2013 that a Wells hasn’t rocked the #14 on a Wildcats’ varsity jersey. But heads up, Well’s son aims to play basketball for Fruita next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Fruita keeps on rolling

Fruita Monument boys lacrosse team beat Battle Mountain, 12-5 to improve to 10-0 on the season. Fruita had a big 2nd quarter which saw 6 goals. they would lead 10-4 at the half. Tony Farber led the Warriors with 4 goals. Kaison Stegelmeier and Karter Harmon both had 3 goals. Goalie Ross Winters made 7 saves in the victory.
FRUITA, CO
KBTX.com

Hearne’s Edmonson wins TABC Boys Assistant Coach of the Year

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced their 2022 assistant coaches of the year, and Hearne’s Lewis Edmonson won the Class 2A Boys Assistant Coach of the Year. Edmonson filled in head coaching duties for the Eagles at times this season and helped lead Hearne...
HEARNE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Fruita, CO
Fruita, CO
Sports
KREX

Lady Mavericks crush Westminster, 20-1

The Lady Mavericks jumped all over the Griffins from the very beginning. They scored 4 in the first and 4 and the second quarter and had an 8-1 lead at the half. They win this one, 20-1. Kiley Davis and Taylor Jakeman led the team with 4 goals. RMAC player of the week, Melanie Evans dished out 6 assists. The Lady Mavericks had 52 shots and 32 were on goal. They improve to 10-4 on the season and are 8-1 in the RMAC.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#Swl#Nexstar Media Inc#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Late inning runs lift No. 14 Rams to victory over Cameron

SAN ANGELO, TX. — 14th ranked Angelo State baseball would score a run in the seventh, and eighth inning, and hold off Cameron for the 9-8 game one victory Friday night. The Rams would jump out to an early 5-0 lead, thanks in part to a three-run home run from first basemen Aaron Walters, but […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos qualify many athletes for regional track

Last Wednesday was a great day for the Uvalde Lobos in Area track-and-field competition in Uvalde’s Honey Bowl. Besides collecting a lot of medals and recording a lot of points, the Lobos qualified several athletes for the Class 4A Region IV track meet. “Our girls all competed well. I...
UVALDE, TX
9NEWS

26 million pounds of dirt dumped into Empower Field

DENVER — The beautiful green grass loved by Denver Broncos fans has disappeared at Empower Field at Mile High. Monster Jam and Monster Energy AMA Supercross are returning to Empower Field after a three-year pandemic hiatus from the stadium. The Denver football stadium has been transformed with 26 million...
DENVER, CO
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy