Winning numbers drawn in '2 By 2' game

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Omaha broke a two-way tie for second place in the Summit League standings by sweeping South Dakota in a doubleheader Saturday at Nygaard Field. Scores were 8-1 and 10-3. Omaha junior pitcher Kamryn Meyer was dominant in the circle throughout, and that’s an understatement. She got 19 of the 21 outs […]
In recent weeks, some college volleyball coaches across the nation have taken to social media, advocating that more matches should be on TV, especially during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. That came after seeing the large viewership numbers for Nebraska’s national championship match against Wisconsin in December, and...
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett get together to discuss several transfer portal topics, including Casey Rogers' entrance. The Nebraska softball team's winning streak went down Saturday, but not without a fight. A late game-tying Husker rally was spoiled by Wisconsin's Ally Miklesh, who hit a walk-off single...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team’s schedule for this weekend has been adjusted due to inclement weather in Madison, Wis., on Friday. The Huskers first game, which was set for Friday, April 22 at 5 p.m. (CT), will now take place on Saturday, April 23 at 12 p.m. (CT).
Comments / 0