Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? You could be the next ‘Chief Taco Officer’

Perhaps, the McDonald's social media team saw the success Taco Bell had with announcing the limited-time return of their Mexican Pizza. If not, the tweet this team published on April 21 certainly seems like an attempt to conduct a focus group for their own comeback menu item: "bring back _____." Of course, if McDonald's really wanted to ape Taco Bell, they could bring back their own discontinued pizza. One response has currently received more than 1,800 likes for exhorting McDonald's to do this, saying, "Do it and be legends." "You know me," a second significantly less-liked answer said, "the McPizza or the Steak Bagels."
