Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old boy from Springfield

By Lawson Gutzwiller
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ohio — UPDATE:. Springfield police say the Amber Alert has been canceled and the missing boy has been found safe. An Amber Alert has been issued Friday evening after a 7-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by his...

Adam Miller
3d ago

The state has interjected itself so far into domestic life many people now refuse to solve their own problems and do whatever some social worker who looked at a file for half hour says to do.

Racistnotallowed
3d ago

It's really sad this mom for whatever reason lost custody of her son. Most likely seen him and couldn't take the consequences of her action. And her heart swelled seeing her son she ran with him. Now she is about to suffer more pain. We have to be careful as parents with our children cause they can be taken away in a swift.

WTRF- 7News

Ohio child found safe following Amber Alert

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amber Alert in Clark County has been canceled after 7-year-old Kaiden Coran was found safe, per Springfield Police. Police say Coran was dropped off at the department’s headquarters after reportedly being taken by his non-custodial mother, Khadejha Coran, from baseball fields at 700 Selma Road late Friday evening. No details […]
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman admits to killing three in high-speed police chase

A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty in a wrong-way crash that killed three people during a high-speed police chase on Interstate 75. Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez, 45, was originally charged with three counts of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and driving without a license in connection to the 2019 crash that killed her sister and two others. Rodriguez accepted a plea deal on Tuesday that amended one murder charge to second-degree manslaughter and the first-degree assault charge to second-degree assault, news outlets reported. The other charges remained the same.
3-Month-Old Baby Kidnapped from California Home as Grandmother Unloaded Groceries: Police

Police are investigating after a 3-month-old baby was kidnapped from a California. On Monday, San José Police released images from a surveillance camera on Twitter, which show an unidentified man entering a residence on the 1000 block of Elm St. The man then leaves the home carrying an infant carseat that was covered with a blanket. Police say the child, a baby boy named Brandon Cuellar, was inside the carrier.
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
WOWK 13 News

Name released in fatal Huntington crash

To read our original article, click here. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The name of the man killed after a crash on April 11 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue in Huntington has been released. Jimmey Watts, 76 of Huntington, died at around 4:25 p.m. on Monday. Watts’ family tells 13 News he will be […]
