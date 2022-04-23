Police: Edmonds officer fatally shoots man at motel

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a man suspected of domestic violence after he moved toward officers with a knife in Edmonds, according to a law enforcement spokeswoman.

Public information officer Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team said the man was shot at a hotel on Highway 99 on Friday around noon, KING-TV reported.

O’Keefe said officers with the Edmonds Police Department were called to the hotel to investigate a domestic violence incident. O’Keefe says while trying to arrest the man he moved toward officers with a knife. One officer deployed a stun gun, but the man continued to advance and a second officer fired multiple shots at the man.

Officers provided medical aid to the man before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, O’Keefe said. He died at the hospital, she said. He was described by O’Keefe as a man in his 40s. The names of the officers involved haven’t been released.

SMART detectives are leading an investigating the incident.