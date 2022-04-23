Fire destroys home in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Fire officials are trying to determine what started a fire that destroyed a home in Greenville, Ky.

The fire broke out around noon in the 500 block of Jagoe St. Several agencies responded and found heavy fire coming from the home.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours. One firefighter was checked out by paramedics for heat exposure according to authorities. No one else was hurt.

