Nebraska baseball comeback falls short against Indiana

By Hugh Regester
Daily Nebraskan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its first game against the Hoosiers, the Nebraska baseball team came up short despite a seventh inning three-run homerun from sophomore third baseman Max Anderson. The Hoosiers recorded two innings with three runs a piece, pushing them atop the Huskers 8-7. With senior pitcher Shay Schanaman on the mound for...

saturdaytradition.com

Zach Edey reveals decision for Purdue's 2022-23 season

Purdue basketball received some great news Friday for the 2022-23 season. Zach Edey – the starting center this past season – revealed on Twitter that he will be returning for his third year with the program. “Definitely ready to get to work again,” Edey wrote in his note. “See you in Mackey.”
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue guard with over 100 games played hits transfer portal

Purdue has seen one player hit the transfer portal Thursday evening. The player is Eric Hunter Jr., a veteran guard with 128 games played (78 starts) over four seasons with the Boilermakers. Hunter has hit the portal as a graduate transfer. Hunter’s decision is an interesting one as he has...
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson comments on Indiana signing 5-star PF Malik Reneau

On Monday, Indiana landed a big commitment from Malik Reneau. The 5-star power forward has now officially signed with the Hoosiers, Mike Woodson announced Thursday. “Malik has enjoyed success at the highest level in high school and brings a competitive and winning presence to our program,” Woodson via the team website. “He’s an outstanding offensive player who continues to expand his game. He has great touch and tremendous footwork and he uses his quickness to his advantage. He has a great Basketball IQ and is an unselfish teammate who has benefitted from working with and against some very talented players on a daily basis.
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa's Connor McCaffery makes call for 2022-23 season

Connor McCaffery is not quite ready to leave Iowa City. One of the sons of Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, Connor has spent 5 seasons with the Hawkeyes since joining the program for the 2017-18 season. Afforded the opportunity to return for final season, McCaffery announced Thursday that he will suit up for the Hawkeyes for the 2022-23 season.
York News-Times

Indiana builds big early lead before hanging on against Husker baseball

Indiana jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings and held on for an 8-7 win over the Nebraska baseball team Friday night in Bloomington, Indiana. The Hoosiers scored three runs in both the third and fourth innings off NU starter Shay Schanaman to build their lead, taking advantage of a Nebraska error and a hit batter in the third inning, and getting a titanic three-run home run from Josh Pyne in the fourth to put the Huskers in an early hole.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes hammer No. 8 Rutgers, 12-2, take series from the Scarlet Knights

Iowa ran its winning streak to seven straight after blasting Rutgers on Saturday, 12-2. With the win, the Hawkeyes secured the series over the Scarlet Knights, improved to 23-12 overall and 8-3 in Big Ten play. Rutgers entered the week ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 21 by Perfect Game, No. 26 in the USA TODAY Sports Baseball Coaches Poll and No. 28 in the NCBWA Poll. After the series with the Hawkeyes, Rutgers is set to take a tumble. Iowa plated its first run in the first inning after a Rutgers fielding error brought Peyton Williams home. Then, in the...
The Spun

Connor McCaffery Announces Decision On His Basketball Future

The Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to lose a few key playmakers from their 2021-22 roster. The good news, however, is that Connor McCaffery will return for another season. On Thursday night, McCaffery announced his decision to return to Iowa on his Twitter account. He posted a video with this caption: “Let’s run it back.”
saturdaytradition.com

Former Purdue guard announces transfer to A-SUN program

Isaiah Thompson is leaving West Lafayette and heading to the Sunshine State. Friday, the former Purdue guard announced on Instagram that he has committed to Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU). He spent three seasons with the Boilermakers and will have two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver from the NCAA.
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska men’s basketball secures second transfer of 2022 offseason

The Nebraska men’s basketball program landed its second transfer of the offseason on Thursday afternoon, with former Alabama forward Juwan Gary announcing his commitment to the Huskers via Instagram. Gary, who officially entered the transfer portal on April 7, was a significant target for Nebraska men’s basketball head coach...
Wyoming News

Recruiting notes: A weekend portal DL visitor and Malachi Coleman's latest big day

Nebraska has a couple of key defensive recruits on campus this weekend, including a transfer portal defensive lineman who will be taking a visit. The defensive front is a position of critical need for the Huskers as they head into the summer, particularly after junior Casey Rogers entered the transfer portal earlier this week. NU is set to host Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew, the Journal Star confirmed, over the...
Kait 8

No. 6 Arkansas softball clinches series against No. 9 Florida

No. 6 Arkansas utilized 11 hits and commanding pitching by Mary Haff and Chenise Delce to grab a 5-4 series-clinching win against No. 9 Florida Saturday afternoon at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Hogs took game one, 9-1 (6), Friday night. Senior RHP Mary Haff (13-3) got the win after...
AL.com

Alabama lands speedy WR transfer from Louisville

Alabama went back to the portal for receiver talent, and for a second straight year, it may have landed one of the fastest receivers in the sport. Tyler Harrell, formerly of Louisville, committed to the Crimson Tide on Friday. He joins former Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton as incoming transfers but likely compares more to last year’s arrival, Jameson Williams.
On3.com

Louisville picking up more predictions for DJ Wagner

Don’t look now, but Louisville is trending for DJ Wagner. A week ago, 247 Sports’ Travis Branham logged the first Crystal Ball prediction for the Cards, and in the days since, three more writers have joined him, including 247 Sports’ Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein. The Crystal Ball for the No. 1 player in the 2023 class is now split 50/50 between Kentucky and Louisville. Three Rivals publishers also logged picks for Louisville in the site’s FutureCast. The Cats still hold the lead for Wagner in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine at 71.5%.
The Exponent

4/22/22 Michigan State 8, Purdue 0

The Purdue softball team extended its losing streak to six straight games as it struggled to get players on base during an 8-0 loss to Michigan State on Friday. Throughout the seven innings, Purdue only managed three hits and left all three of those runners on base. The Purdue defense kept the game close, only giving up 1 run in the first four innings, but a 3-run fifth inning for Michigan State opened the game up, and a 3-run seventh inning sealed the game. Purdue went through four pitchers throughout the game. They gave up 8 runs on 12 hits with one error. Senior shortstop Rachel Becker was only one of two Purdue players to reach a base, recording two singles in three at bats. Purdue will have two more chances to avenge their loss and stop their losing streak as they play Michigan State on Saturday and Sunday.
On3.com

Lincoln Riley gauges the quarterback play in USC's spring game

USC head coach Lincoln Riley addressed the play of his quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Miller Moss following the Trojans’ annual spring game Saturday afternoon. “The quarterbacks were both pretty efficient throughout the day,” Riley said. “I thought the line did a nice job, the [quarterbacks] evaded some rushers a few times; we have some really athletic, pretty good rushers on the other side, so it’s a pretty good battle.
