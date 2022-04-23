ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Ohio Amber Alert canceled for abducted 7-year-old Springfield boy

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -An Amber Alert has been canceled for 7-year-old Springfield boy who was abducted by his non-custodial mother. The Springfield Police Department issued a...

www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

