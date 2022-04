Stephen A. Smith made his opinion on the Utah Jazz crystal clear this week when he went on ESPN’s First Take and publicly declared that he “can’t stand” the team. That didn’t sit well with Jazz fans, and one person in particular took exception to Smith’s remarks. Dwyane Wade, who is a part-owner of the Jazz, took to Twitter to extend a hilarious and somewhat savage offer to Smith, inviting him to come sit courtside at Game 3 to see if his opinion shifts.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO