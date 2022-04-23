ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Amber alert canceled after Springfield 7-year-old found

By Daniel Susco
dayton.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Amber alert that had been issued for 7-year-old Kaiden Coran, of Springfield, was canceled after the boy was found safe early Saturday, according to Springfield police. Springfield police offered no additional information early Saturday morning. According to...

www.dayton.com

