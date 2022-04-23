ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Burned building causes street closures in Hastings

By Kasey Mintz
KSNB Local4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - High winds caused street closures in Hastings, but turns out it’s because of something that happened in early March. The fire at Bert’s Pharmacy, the building’s instability, and the high winds caused some streets in Hastings to close...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Lincoln, NE
