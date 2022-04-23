ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

89-year-old burned with boiling water, beaten during Bronx home invasion

By Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Police are investigating after a woman says she found her 89-year-old aunt with burns and bruising inside her home in the Bronx on Friday morning.

The woman says she went to visit her aunt around 7 a.m. and says she was unable to get up.

Police believe an unknown person entered the 89-year-old's apartment on 2440 Boston Road in Allerton early Friday and demanded money.

The suspect threw boiling water on the victim, causing severe burns.

Police transported the 89-year-old to Jacobi Hospital. She is currently in stable condition.

It is unknown whether anything was taken from the apartment.

Police are working on a description of the suspect.

...ha..
1d ago

Hopefully there’s cameras in the building but of course it’s housing I bet and no cameras. We need to get the same rule as Texas for some of these people seriously. Assaulting elderly come on now seriously!!!!😡😡😡😡

Mariella Martinez
23h ago

Check with other family members how else can they get inside the elder's apartment. Also investigate the niece who alleged to have found her aunt in that condition just saying.

Yolanda Cartagena
1d ago

Good thing this person went to check up on their elderly family member. I can only imagine the pain this person endured. 😔

