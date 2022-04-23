ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice Gloria Ross, 93

By Funeral home named below
 1 day ago

Alice Gloria Ross (Shaw) passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 21, at the age of 93. Alice was born April 4, 1928, in Detroit, MI, to the late George and Mabel Shaw, and she was the beloved wife of Richard Stanley Ross. After Alice attended Western Michigan University,...

www.lkldnow.com

Robert Glenn Seslar, 76

Robert Glenn Seslar was lifted to Heaven by God’s angels in Lakeland Florida on April 1, 2022. Bob (as he was known by family and friends) was born on April 7, 1945, in the small town of Jeannette PA, to his parents Frank and Louise Seslar. He had four sisters and one brother.
Loretta Lois Suggs, 78

Loretta L. Suggs, age of 78, passed away on March 29, 2022, in Lakeland, Florida. Born in New Castle, Indiana June 8, 1943, to parents Wishard and Agnes Cloud. Loretta was very involved in her faith and was saved by her loving God at the age of 68 at Trinity Life Church. Loretta loved her children, the beach, her church family, cooking, word search books, and loved animals.
Ruth Lee Hall Craig, 85

Ruth Lee Hall Craig was granted her angel wings on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that she had touched in some way throughout her very memorable life. Ruth was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 12, 1936, to the late Clifford...
Joyce Marie Wilson Key, 78

Joyce Marie Wilson Key of Murfreesboro, TN and Lakeland, FL; A dearly loved mother by her three sons, Richard “Ricky”, Randy, and David; and sister of five siblings, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022 after a battle with Alzheimer’s. She was preceded...
Jan Diane Ward, 76

A beloved wife, mother, and Grammy was reunited with her Savior on April 19, 2022. Jan Diane Ward was born November 20, 1947, in Lakeland, Florida to Olen and Marie Downs. She was a lifelong Polk County resident, graduating from LHS in 1965. Her next life adventure began in Bartow, at the A&W Root Beer Stand where she met her husband of 54 years, Leon Ward.
Charles Lester Kempf, 95

Charles L. Kempf, born in Holton, MI on August 18, 1926 to Walter Freeman & Lucile (Miller) Kempf, was ushered into the presence of his Lord on March 25, 2022. He is survived by his 5 children: Dr. Charles A. (Ruby), Dr. Craig L. (Jamie), Betsy Levingston, Susan Tarr (Kerry), and Donna Watkins (Bob); 17 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Betty Seaton. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Sally C. (Miller) Kempf & his 6 brothers. His family is comforted knowing he had accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior, served Him faithfully, & will see him in heaven again someday.
John Ernest Estridge, 83

John Ernest Estridge, 83 of Lakeland passed away April 3, 2022. Born in Cottondale, Florida, he was the son of the late James and Ava Dell Estridge. His survivors include his wife of 60 years, Frances Elaine Huckabay Estridge; daughter, Jennifer Rockey-Colp (Jim); brother, Von Estridge (Janet); grandchildren, Haley Rockey, Elijah Rockey.
Jamie Lynn Mitchell, 54

Jamie Lynn Mitchell passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1968, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to James Parrish and Shirley Landreth. She had a heart of gold and always wanted to help people. Jamie was so loving and loved by everyone. She is preceded in...
Jack Ferrell Jefferson, 82

A lifelong native of Lakeland, Jack Ferrell Jefferson was born October 31, 1939, the son of Joe and Adelma Jefferson. Jack lived in the house in which he was born on Nevada Road for 82 years. He was predeceased by his parents and long-time family caregivers Eva and Jack Robinson, who helped raise him and his three sisters after the premature death of his parents.
Virginia Ruth Marshall, 99

Virginia Ruth Marshall, 99, our angel on earth, passed away on March 24, 2022 in Lakeland FL. She was born on September 18, 1922 to Thomas and Virginia Cutkomp in Columbus City, Iowa. Virginia was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a friend to all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband Clarence “Chick” Marshall, daughter Stephanie Marshall Luhn, son in laws John Luhn and Billy Meyer, grandsons Graeme Luhn and Landon Jones along with her 4 bothers Tommy, Sorge, Kenny and Dick and her 3 sisters Anita, Joyce and Jacque.
Robert J. Jones, 78

Robert J. Jones went to spend eternity with his heavenly father and the rest of his family who passed before him and his in-laws who also passed before him on March 24, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. All of the families are awaiting his coming home to share in his eternal...
Billy Earl Holt, 83

Billy Earl Holt passed away April 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. Billy was born February 26, 1939, in Lakeland, Florida to John Thomas and Mattie Lee Holt. Billy met the love of his life Bobbie Harris in 1961 with a little help from his older sister Hazel and Bobbie’s mother Alverna Harris who both worked together at a fruit packing plant in Lakeland and arranged the meeting. Those women brought together two amazing people they thought would make a great couple and boy did they get that right. Billy knew quickly that girl was his future and Billy married Bobbie Harris shortly after on February 3rd, 1962. Together Billy and Bobbie built a life of love and respect, and from that, raised 6 children and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
George Patton Leggore, 77

George Patton Leggore, 77 of Lakeland, Florida, passed away the 30th of March, 2022. George was born in Baltimore, MD on 10/05/1944. He graduated from Middleton High in Pennsylvania. George served in the Army from 1962-1968, where he served as Specialist(SP4). He then went on to serve as a Firefighter for 30+ years for Polk County, Florida. George was a very talented drummer, and played in numerous bands. The latest band he played in was, Firefighters Pipes and Drums Band of Tampa Bay, FL.
Nancy Brown Rivello, 50

Nancy Brown Rivello, 50 of Lakeland passed away March 23, 2022. Born in Orlando, Florida, she was the daughter of Edwin and Peggy Flowers, her father still survives. Other survivors include her husband of 14 years, Andy Rivello; children, Ashley Rivello, Jade Brown, Noelle Rivello, Zachary Rivello, Summer Brown; brother, Eddie Flowers; grandchildren, Bristol, Jake, Jaxson, Jamison.
Homer Eugene Gartrell, 85

Homer Eugene Gartrell, 85, of Lakeland, FL passed away peacefully on Thursday March 24th 2022. Homer was born in Leesville, Ohio but at the age of one his family moved to Lakeland, FL. It was in Lakeland where he met the love of his life Barbara. Their first formal introduction was when Homer gave up his bus seat to Barbara after she became ill after school in 1953. While this was the first time Homer formally showed Barbara his caring and generosity it would not be his last. Homer soon graduated from Lakeland High School in 1954 where he made lots of lasting memories playing football and making friends. After graduating high school he went to work for the family business, Polk County Tile. In 1956, Homer married Barbara and began their 65 years of marriage. Homer laid tile full time through 1966. It was a relationship with a former teacher and principal, Earl Stokes, who mentored and eventually led Homer to pursue a new career in teaching. In 1966 Homer began the process many were not strong enough or willing to take, working full time and going to school at nights to work towards his teaching degree. Prior to obtaining his degree he would face some of life’s highest highs and lowest of lows.
Norman Louis Benn, 88

Norman L. Benn, retired coach at Florida Southern College, passed away on Apr 7, 2022, at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife of 42 yrs, Kathy, daughters Susan Benn & Cheryl (Mike) Cress, grandchildren Aimee, Ashley, and Josh (Kaitie) Dero, 2 great grandchildren, 4 nieces and 1 nephew. Preceding Norm in death were his two sisters Patricia Dennis and Leone Needleman.
Dorathea Janssen Chisholm McCutcheon, 96

Dorathea Janssen Chisholm McCutcheon, age 96, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Dorathea was with her son, daughter, and granddaughter at her daughter’s home at the time of her passing. Dorathea was born July 13, 1924, in Winter Haven, Florida to John William Janssen and Corrie Dodson, the third of five daughters. Dorathea graduated from Winter Haven High School, Class of 1942, where she was Valedictorian. She went on to graduate from Greensboro College in Greensboro, NC (1942-1942), and transferred to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC (1944-1946) to study Journalism, graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Phi Beta Kappa. She enjoyed a prolific career as a journalist writing and editing at radio stations WDAE (Tampa), WBTV (Charlotte, NC), WIRC (Hickory, NC) and WONN (Lakeland), as well as for Advance Magazine (New York City), and in public relations at Union Theological Seminary (New York City) and Brooklyn Community College (New York).
