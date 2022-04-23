Muslim officers, Houston civilian employees break fast during Ramadan

Muslim officers with the Houston Police Department broke fast with Chief Troy Finner, civilian employees, and former professional basketball player Hakeem Olajuwon Wednesday night.

This year the Muslim month of Ramadan began on Saturday, April 2. During the holy month, Muslims fast from food, drink, and more from sunrise to sunset for 30 days.

"A special dinner with an exceptional group," said the police department in a Facebook post. "HPD would also like to thank @theislamicdawahcenter for hosting us & Hakeem Olajuwon for joining us in an unforgettable night."