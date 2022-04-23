ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Muslim officers, Houston civilian employees break fast during Ramadan

By Khadeeja Umana
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AEti_0fHkTM7m00

Muslim officers with the Houston Police Department broke fast with Chief Troy Finner, civilian employees, and former professional basketball player Hakeem Olajuwon Wednesday night.

This year the Muslim month of Ramadan began on Saturday, April 2. During the holy month, Muslims fast from food, drink, and more from sunrise to sunset for 30 days.

"A special dinner with an exceptional group," said the police department in a Facebook post. "HPD would also like to thank @theislamicdawahcenter for hosting us & Hakeem Olajuwon for joining us in an unforgettable night."

Comments / 2

Related
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hakeem Olajuwon
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Break Fast#Muslims#Hpd#Us Hakeem Olajuwon
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Off-duty Texas officer shoots 2 people in Walmart parking lot, police say

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty policeman in Texas is accused of shooting two people in the parking lot of a Walmart in San Antonio, authorities said Friday. The officer, who serves with the Schertz Police Department northeast of San Antonio, fired shots into a van in the store’s parking lot, KSAT-TV reported. San Antonio police arrived shortly after 3 p.m. CDT and found a 40-year-old man suffering from “several” gunshot wounds and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman, also injured, the television station reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body

A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
TEXAS STATE
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy