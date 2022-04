With Luke Wickenhauser on the brink of his pitch limit after seven stellar innings, he needed a run to get rewarded with a win. And the Calhoun Warriors delivered, turning two walks and an error into the game-winning run that beat the Carrollton Hawks 3-2 in eight innings in a WIVC baseball game moved from Carrollton to the Future Champions Sports Complex in Jacksonville. Calhoun is 3-14. Carrollton is 6-9. Wickenhauser allowed two runs (one earned) while limiting the Hawks to two hits with four walks and nine strikeouts. Cooper Klocke worked around a hit and walk in...

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO