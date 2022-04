CHICAGO -- With the recent news that Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton will likely miss the remainder of the series against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained MCL, the main storyline heading into Game 3 on Friday night was who would step up for the Bucks in Middleton's absence. We've certainly seen Giannis Antetokounmpo win games on his own by putting up absurd numbers, but asking him to do it all can't be Plan A.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO