Economy

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

NASASpaceFlight.com
 3 days ago

Three new Lego-themed Raptor V2 engines were delivered,...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

hypebeast.com

NASA Selects SpaceX and Amazon To Develop Commercial Space Communications

NASA has tapped SpaceX, Amazon and four other American companies to begin developing “near-Earth space communication services” that it may use in future agency missions. The agency, which is in the process of decommissioning its own near-Earth satellite fleet, has been evaluating using commercially-provided SATCOM (satellite communication) networks for over a year and started the search for partners in 2021.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX Teams Wave-Off Ax-1 Undocking – Space Station Reboosts

At the conclusion of a weather briefing ahead of today’s planned undocking, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX teams elected to wave off today’s undocking attempt due to a diurnal low wind trough which has been causing marginally high winds at the splashdown sites. The Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) private astronaut crew is now targeting to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) at 8:55 p.m. EDT on Sunday, April 24. To wave off means to postpone the landing of a spacecraft at the last minute to predictions of bad weather at the landing site.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

NASA Beamed a Doctor to The ISS in a World-First 'Holoportation' Achievement

There's never been a house call quite like this. In a first for telepresence communication, a NASA flight surgeon was 'holoported' to the International Space Station (ISS), appearing and conversing as a virtual presence in real time, hundreds of miles above the surface of Earth. If it sounds like Star Trek, you're not too far off. (After all, Star Trek: Voyager did feature an artificial physician who was a holographic projection.) But this isn't science fiction. When NASA flight surgeon Josef Schmid was beamed up to the ISS in October of last year, the illusion was made possible thanks to Microsoft's 'holoportation' technology,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#New Production#Simulators#Vehicles
Engadget

This will be the first US spacecraft to land on the Moon since Apollo

Astrobotic has finally offered a good look at the vehicle that will carry scientific payloads to the lunar surface. The company has revealed the finished version of the Peregrine Moon lander ahead of its launch in the fourth quarter of the year. It's an externally simple design that resembles an upside-down pot, but that will be enough to carry 24 missions that include 11 NASA items, a Carnegie Mellon rover, private cargo and even "cultural messages" from Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

The One Failure That Changed SpaceX Forever

On April 9, 2022, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station in the historic first all-private human spaceflight mission to the ISS (via Reuters). It was another major achievement for the company that's out to revolutionize space, and SpaceX's milestones are as extensive as they are impressive. The company created the first reusable rocket, a disruptive technology that cut costs and launch times dramatically while making space more accessible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Dragon Endeavour Departs Space Station – Axiom Astronauts Finally Returning to Earth

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft undocked from the space-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module at 9:10 p.m. EDT to complete the first all-private astronaut mission to the orbiting laboratory, Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1). The hatch was closed between the Dragon Endeavour spacecraft and the  International Space Station at  7:26 p.m. EDT, in preparation for undocking and return to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Crew of first private flight to ISS prepare for Earth return

The crew of the first fully private mission to the International Space Station was set on Sunday to leave the orbiting laboratory and head back to Earth. The three businessmen and a former NASA astronaut had spent more than two weeks on the station on a history-making mission organized by startup company Axiom Space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA 'Holoported' a Doctor Onto the International Space Station

I have a new noun for your vocabulary: Holoportation. It's an amalgam of "hologram" and "teleportation," and though it may seem like it, it isn't just a niche Sci-Fi term buried somewhere in Isaac Asimov novels and Star Trek episodes. In October, NASA used this mind-boggling, futuristic mechanism to bring...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

First private mission to the ISS splashes down off Florida coast

The first crew of private astronauts to visit the International Space Station have successfully returned to Earth, splashing down off the coast of Florida soon after 1PM ET. Their return marks the end of a 15-day mission to the ISS, a trip that cost the crew a reported $55 million per ticket.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Amazon, SpaceX Snag NASA Space Communications Contracts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon's satellite venture, SpaceX's Starlink network and other satellite firms on Wednesday won a combined $278.5 million in contracts from NASA to demonstrate communications in space as the U.S. space agency moves to replace its current satellite network in orbit with privately-built systems. NASA is increasingly looking...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s huge moon rocket is heading off launchpad next week

NASA is getting ready to rehouse its Space Launch System rocket following three attempts to complete wet dress rehearsal testing, none of which were able to be completed. The huge rocket will now be rolled off the launchpad and back into its storage building, called the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB). It is a four-mile journey from the Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the VAB, in a process which will presumably require the same massive crawler which carried the rocket from the building to the pad one and a half weeks ago.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

