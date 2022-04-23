ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton

By TMJ4 Web Staff, Associated Press
 1 day ago
The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Chicago Bulls 111-81 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

The Bucks are now leading the series 2-1.

The game began at 7:30 p.m. at United Center in Chicago.

Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, and Bobby Portis had 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Bucks made it look easy coming off two shaky performances at home.

Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 19 points.

The Bucks were leading in the first quarter 33-17. By halftime, the Bucks continued to lead 60-41. The score was 90-59 by the third and finished with a Bucks victory 111-81.

The Bucks were without All-Star Khris Middleton who has an MCL sprain in his left knee. Middleton hopes two weeks is all he needs to recover and get back to helping his team repeat as NBA champion.

The Bucks fell to the Bulls 114-110 in Game 2 on Wednesday after defeating them in Game 1.

The series continues in Chicago for Game 4 on Sunday.

