PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Southeast Kansas Symphony partnered with the Pittsburg State music department for a children’s concert.

Officials say around 1,000 area school children attended the concert, which featured music from Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean, Encanto, and the Avengers.

