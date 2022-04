PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg High School theatre students are showcasing their improv skills.

The students are hosting a show called “1.5 degrees.”

It has a basic structure themed around climate change but the scenes are improvised, so it’s different every show.

The final show will be on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.