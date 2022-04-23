ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

Dancing for Shelter raises money for homeless services

By Zak Hawke
wymt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Another event cancelled by the pandemic is back. Dancing for Shelter was at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Organizers said there was a nearly sold-out crowd for the show which is similar to Dancing with the Stars, but featuring local amateurs...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Portland opening new homeless shelter next week

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The city of Portland is breaking ground on a new homeless shelter. It's located on Riverside Street, and it's designed to transform the way in which the city and its partners provide critical services for those experiencing homelessness. The site will replace the city's current emergency shelter...
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Students’ Paintings Help Raise Money For Local Animal Shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, a local art teacher is showing her students there is more to art than just a pretty picture. In 2019, Megan Glass held her first “Paws for Art Show” at Mercer Elementary School to help raise money for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. Glass said the theme is cats and dogs, and students in kindergarten through 6th grade create art pieces ranging from drawings to collages to portraits of the animals in the shelter. Then parents and community members who attend the art show can buy one of the creations, and all of the proceeds go to the shelter. Glass said they just held their second in-person art show because of the pandemic. She’s happy to say they raised more than $4,000 and donated 100 items to the shelter for the 100th day of school. Mrs. Glass hopes students learn the importance of painting these paws for a good cause and this creative idea encourages other art teachers to follow suit. If you’re interested in donating to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, go to its website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKTV

Dark Dining raises money for much needed CABVI services

NEW HARTFORD, NY - You've heard of fine dining, but have you ever tried dark dining?. Some folks did just that at the Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford. It's been a few years, but "dark dining" has returned to the Mohawk Valley. The Central Association for the Blind and...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prestonsburg, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Society
County
Floyd County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Hope, KY
UpNorthLive.com

New homeless shelter set to open in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) --A new shelter in Cadillac will open next week. The New Hope Center will expand Wexford County's resources to help the homeless. The shelter on Lincoln Street will feature enough room for 60 people. The building was made from salvaged materials from an old charter school.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
SCDNReports

Mom Dumps Problem Teen

A worried caller asked Portsmouth Police Officers to check on the welfare of a 15-year-old girl just after 6:30 pm. The caller said the mother and daughter were recently at King’s Daughters Medical Center and had been arguing. According to the caller, the mother left the 15-year-old girl there and took off.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Wymt#Maddiwar House Of Hope#Show Producer#Board#Krcc
WKYT 27

WATCH | Volunteers needed to help grieving Kentucky kids

WATCH | Lexington man accused of pocketing money from COVID-19 relief loan. Investigators claim Shaan Ti Diyali put COVID-19 relief funds intended for businesses into his personal bank account. WATCH | Lexington school recognized by U.S. Dept. of Education for environmental contributions. Updated: 6 hours ago. It’s been selected as...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
WSAZ

Ky. Gov. Beshear discusses plans to revitalize former hospital building

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop Thursday evening for the annual Ashland Alliance dinner. The governor spoke about bringing more jobs into the state, in addition to the partnership between King’s Daughters and UK Healthcare. He is also working with Addiction Recovery Care to revitalize the former location of OLBH.
ASHLAND, KY
Point Pleasant Register

Mason County Memories… The Kisar-Kincaid House

After our brief Easter break, let’s continue with our theme of historic buildings and their stories. This week, it’s a home that few have seen in the last 15 years, but many of you have probably heard about. Described by historical architect and consultant Mike Gioulis as “one of the most ornate in West Virginia,” the Kisar-Kincaid House is one of Point Pleasant’s hidden gems.
MASON COUNTY, WV
Point Pleasant Register

Benefit planned for New Haven woman

BEND AREA — A Benefit Birthday Bash will be held Saturday in Mason for a New Haven woman who was paralyzed in an accident on Oct. 1, 2021. The event will benefit Lauren MacKenzie “Kenzie” Gabritsch, 27, and will be held at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, located at 100 Front Street.
NEW HAVEN, WV
WTVQ

Estill County Animal Shelter in desperate need to adopt out dogs, puppies

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Estill County Animal Shelter is asking for the public’s help in the wake of an outbreak of canine parvovirus in the shelter. Parvo, for short, is a contagious virus mainly affecting dogs. CPV is highly contagious and is spread from dog to dog by direct or indirect contact with their feces. Vaccines can prevent this infection, but mortality can reach 91% in untreated cases. Treatment often involves veterinary hospitalization.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy