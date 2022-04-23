ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Yankees' Michael King strikes out seven consecutive batters in win over Guardians

By Mike Santa Barbara
 1 day ago
New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael King Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1, thanks to two home runs from slugger Aaron Judge and magic on the mound from reliever Michael King.

King entered the game with the Yankees already up 4-1 in the sixth and dominated the Guardians for three straight innings. King closed his outing by striking out seven consecutive Cleveland batters.

King earned a hold, pitching three innings, giving up just one hit, and striking out eight batters before giving way to Aroldis Chapman in the ninth.

King has pitched 10.2 innings this season, posting 18 strikeouts and a 0.84 ERA. He's allowed nine hits and one earned run.

The 26-year-old was a 2016 12th-round pick of the Miami Marlins but never reached the majors with the organization. In 2017, the Marlins traded King with international bonus slot money to the Yankees in exchange for Garrett Cooper and Caleb Smith.

King debuted for the Yankees in 2019; over four seasons in New York, King is 4-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 99 strikeouts.

In 22 appearances last season, King was 2-4 with a 3.55 ERA in 63.1 innings.

